ICM: Sourwood Tree

When I was much younger and more impressionable there were a number of conceits masquerading as theories as to what made a proper photograph. Among those was one that cropping should happen in the camera rather than after the fact in the darkroom. This was, of course, nonsense and was usually an excuse for rushed and unskilled editing, but it was congruent with a lot of other silly theories. Since most of us were shooting 35mm cameras at the time, the resulting film images were 24x36mm. This is an aspect ratio of 2x3. There is also the somewhat less silly theory about the horizontal configuration of our eyes making landscape orientation more natural to us, but that is a different discussion.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 10 HOURS AGO