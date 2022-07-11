ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

ICM: Sourwood Tree

By Jennifer Wise
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally had a chance last evening to take some motion images. I was sitting on the grass at a local park, bored with the subjects around me, when I decided to try some intentional camera movement using a Sourwood Tree...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Continuous Lights Versus Flash: Which Is Better for Portrait Photography?

Portrait photography is arguably the biggest segment in the photography industry. The majority of photography equipment tends to focus more on portrait and people photography. Lighting is one of those key bits of equipment. The kind of lighting you use can impact a lot of things and not just the results you produce.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Essential and Helpful Tools for Photographing Waterfalls

Photographing waterfalls is more tedious than it looks. In this instance, physical aspects of the gear you use heavily impact the success of each shot. Here are some important and helpful tools to have out in the field. Shooting landscape photographs of waterfalls often requires a workflow that is very...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Creating Interesting Landscape Photos Without Leading Lines

Leading lines are one of the most powerful compositional tools at a landscape photographer's disposal, allowing you to easily capture the viewer's eye and guide it through the image. Nonetheless, they are not the only compositional tool available to you, and it is important to practice other methods as well. This great video follows an experienced landscape photographer as he explores different ways to create compelling photos besides using leading lines.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icm#Tree
The Ellison Homestead

5 Tips to Grow a High Yield of Delicious Tomatoes

Did you know there are ways to enhance the flavor profile of your tomatoes and increase your harvest? Keep reading for some tips!. 1. Pinch non flowering stems - This is the process of finding the non producing stems, also known as suckers, and cutting them off. This allows the nutrients from the soil to be put into the flowering stems and produce a better yield. When tomato plants start to grow shoots will form between the stem and branches, these can be pinched or cut off. These parts of the plant are not essential and will allow for better growth!
AOL Corp

6 plants and flowers that will attract hummingbirds to your garden

Hummingbirds might be tiny, but they have hearty appetites and get their fill from a myriad of plant species found in gardens. In fact, it is thought that many plants, particularly narrow and tubular varieties, have evolved over time to accommodate their long, slender bills. "Some flowers are so narrow, they can only be pollinated by hummingbirds!" says Paddy Cunningham, birding expert at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
purewow.com

12 Flowering Shrubs That Bloom All Summer

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Flowering shrubs are one of the easiest ways to liven up your landscape. And shrubs that bloom all summer—with zero...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Are Mums Perennials?

Mums are probably the one fall flower that everyone recognizes. Their arrival in the garden center is also a sure sign we’re on the downward slope of the growing season. Yes, most mums are perennial flowers. Those mums that look like well-manicured mounds of foliage and flowers at garden centers are perennial flowers, generally best in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 5 to 9. These plants are usually referred to as hardy mums or garden mums.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Taste Of Home

Why Are My Hydrangeas Not Blooming?

Hydrangeas have some of the most gorgeous blooms around. Just ask anyone growing these large puffy flowers in shades of blue, pink, creamy white and pale lime green. But sometimes, those pretty blooms won’t show up even if you’re caring for your hydrangeas perfectly. Does your hydrangea have...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

The Best Tomato Cages for Your Garden

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Tomato cages keep vining fruit off the ground and encourage plants to grow upward and thrive. When researching the best tomato cages, we...
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

How To Plant and Care for Marigold Seeds

If you want a flower to evoke a memory, choose a scented one. Marigolds, with their distinctive scent, always remind me of being a kid and helping my dad sow seeds for marigolds and other annual flowers in our garden. Types of Marigolds. There are several types easily grown from...
GARDENING
House Digest

15 Eucalyptus Trees That Will Add Drama To Your Yard

Australian natives found many uses for eucalyptus (eucalyptus sp.), known alternately as the gum tree. They understood eucalyptus as an all-purpose plant with healing properties and that its aromatic oil not only had healing properties as a mentholated topical but could also be made into a medicinal tea. The historians at Woodland Trust report that eventually, eucalyptus trees were used in everything from early warfare as spears and shields to bowls, canoes, and even musical instruments.
GARDENING
Fstoppers

On The Border

When I was much younger and more impressionable there were a number of conceits masquerading as theories as to what made a proper photograph. Among those was one that cropping should happen in the camera rather than after the fact in the darkroom. This was, of course, nonsense and was usually an excuse for rushed and unskilled editing, but it was congruent with a lot of other silly theories. Since most of us were shooting 35mm cameras at the time, the resulting film images were 24x36mm. This is an aspect ratio of 2x3. There is also the somewhat less silly theory about the horizontal configuration of our eyes making landscape orientation more natural to us, but that is a different discussion.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Are Noctilucent Clouds a Climate Forewarning?

Landscape photographers have a love/hate relationship with clouds. Too many or too little in our shot can be cause for grief while trying to compose a landscape image, unless the clouds are interesting, of course, like during a storm. But there's an interesting and rare cloud phenomenon that photographers have...
ENVIRONMENT
Fstoppers

Is This a Cheap Way to Get Into Macro Photography?

The wonderful thing about macro photography is that there are always compelling subjects within arm's reach, but on the other hand, it generally requires a dedicated macro lens. If you are interested in macro photography but not ready to invest a lot of money in it, a potentially viable intermediate option is extension tubes. This great video will show you how extension tubes work as well as the pros and cons of using them for macro work.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Studiobinder's Ultimate Guide to Film Composition and Framing

Instead of getting overwhelmed by the various ways to go about positioning your camera, frame composition, and then deciding what you're trying to say with your shot selection, this video breaks down the various elements that directors and directors of photography use to convey their intent. From a Director of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Bokeh Machine: A Review of the Sony 135mm f/1.8 Lens

The 85mm lens is generally the most popular choice for portrait photography, but 135mm has long been an alternate favorite of a lot of photographers. Just like the former focal length, there are some impressive 135mm options out there, one being the Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 GM. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
One Green Planet

Apiaceae Family: Wonderful Plants in the Carrot Family and How to Grow Them

The Apiaceae, or carrot family of plants, is a wide and varied family with many beloved and well-used members. Some will seem like obvious cousins, while others might come as a surprise. The wonderful news is that there are so many delicious plants in the Apiaceae family that are easy to use in many dishes and easy to grow for yourself, too.
GARDENING
Real Simple

Bottleneck Bangs Are Taking Salons by Storm—Here's How to Style Them

We've seen side bangs, blunt bags, and curtain bangs—the latest trend in the fringe department is bottleneck bangs, and we're kind of obsessed.. Not only are they universally flattering, they're also easy to style (read: great for bang beginners). Below, we've asked two hairstylists to explain everything you need to know about rocking bottleneck bangs.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy