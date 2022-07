The Tampa Bay Rays optioned catcher Rene Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto became unnecessary once the Rays acquired catcher Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland Athletics over the weekend. Mike Zunino (shoulder) is still on the shelf, so Bethancourt and Francisco Mejia will presumably split work behind the plate for the time being. Mejia is catching for Matt Wisler and hitting sixth in Monday's series opener against right-hander Bryan Bello and the Boston Red Sox.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO