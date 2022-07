Gerald “Jerry” Ehrman, died on July 3, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 29, 1942, in Erie, PA, and was the son of Philip and Marguerite Ehrman. Jerry worked for DuPont Chemical Company, for over forty years, before retiring. In his retirement years, he was an amazing volunteer. He was a board member for Southeast Texas Hospice and a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus Council 13825. He devoted hours of his time to both St. Francis of Assisi Church and St. Mary Catholic School. You could catch him serving at the Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries or fixing whatever he could, at St. Mary Catholic School. He was a member of the Lone Star Packards Club, in Houston, and loved antique cars.

