Carmi, IL

Two Carmi Residents Charged with Domestic Battery

By Blake Seely
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA call to the Carmi Police Department ended in the arrest of two Carmi residents. Officers were...

Bolin And Grove Arrested For Domestic Battery

Two Carmi residents are in the White County Jail following a domestic dispute. At around 6:30 a.m. this morning (Wednesday), officers with the Carmi Police Department were called to 301 12th Street in regards to the dispute. 21 year old Tyler A Bolin and 21 year old Brittany A Grove were both arrested for domestic battery. A bond status hearing has been set for Bolin and Grove for July 18th at 9:00 a.m.
CARMI, IL
Millsap Arrested For Driving On Suspended Driver’s License

A traffic stop by the Carmi Police Department landed a McLeansboro man in the White County Jail. On Tuesday, July 12th at around 10:15 a.m., officers pulled over 37 year old Phillip Ray Millsap of 704 E Thomas Street due to the plates on the truck being suspended for an insurance violation. Millsap was taken into custody for driving on a suspended driver’s license. Millsap paid a $250 bond and was released. A court date has been set for August 16th at 9:00 AM.
CARMI, IL
White County Sheriff’s Department Finds Loaded Handgun In Convicted Felons Vehicle

The discovery of a loaded handgun and cannabis along with no valid driver’s license, landed a Carmi man in the White County Jail. On Friday, July 8th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol when he observed a black Nissan driving on Fifth Street and knew that the driver was known to have a suspended driver’s license. Capeheart initiated a traffic stop and made contact with 38 year old Zachary Schneider who was the driver of the Nissan Armada. While talking with the male, Deputy Capeheart could smell cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. Schneider told the deputy that he had some personal grown cannabis in the vehicle. He was then placed under arrest for the offense of driving on a suspended license. A search of Schneider produced no contraband. A search of the vehicle resulted in the findings of a camouflage backpack that contained 6.51 grams a green leafy substance that tested positive for cannabis as well as a Charter Arms .22 caliber revolver. The revolver had one live round and 5 spent rounds in the chamber. Three live .22 caliber rounds were also found in the backpack. A background check was done after finding the males wallet in the vehicle and revealed that Schneider is a convicted felon. The vehicle was towed by Dons Bumper to Bumper. Schneider is being charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon, driving while license revoked and possession of adult cannabis in a motor vehicle.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Carmi, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carmi, IL
Centralia man charged with aggravated battery following weekend incident

A 27-year-old Centralia man has been formally charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery in a public place after allegedly punching a man through a window of his car after he refused to give him a ride. Jarrod Jolliff of Johnson Street allegedly talked to the alleged victim while...
CENTRALIA, IL
Morris Sentenced To Five Years In The Illinois Department Of Corrections

A Grayville woman will be spending the next five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, which is a class 4 Felony. On June 17th, 2022, 42 year Evelyn J Morris was arrested after a lengthy pursuit that required the deployment of stop sticks on Morris’s vehicle. Morris was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Carmi Police Department and the Grayville Police Department. In court today (Wednesday) Morris was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case while Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge.
GRAYVILLE, IL
Shooting investigation underway in Williamson County

COLP, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Williamson County. Deputies were called to an emergency at a home on the 200 block of South Lincoln Street at 2:12 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 24-year-old man with a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Conner Arrested For Possession Of Cannabis

A Norris City man is facing charges for drug possession following a traffic stop in Carmi. On Monday, an officer with the Carmi Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the Subway parking lot that resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Roger L Conner of 401 N Conger Street. Conner was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Conner paid a $250 bond and was released.
NORRIS CITY, IL
Eddyville man charged with cultivating, trafficking marijuana

The search of a home in Eddyville over the weekend led to a man's arrest after deputies said nearly 100 marijuana plants were found. Lyon County deputies searched a home on Green Road as part of a drug investigation. Deputies said the search uncovered 80 marijuana plants and other items.
EDDYVILLE, KY
WATCH: Break-in suspects burglarize Henderson store

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two burglary suspects are still at large after they broke in and stole products from a local Tri-State business. Henderson Police say the burglary was reported around 7:30 the morning of July 3. In the video, you can see two hooded suspects hastily run into...
HENDERSON, KY
Police looking for auto theft suspect in Henderson

Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding an auto theft suspect. The Henderson Police Department says the man shown in these photos is the suspect in the case. HPD says the auto theft happened at the EZ Shop convenience store at the corner of Clay Street...
HENDERSON, KY
Public Safety
Watkins Arrested on White County Warrant

A Carmi woman has been arrested on a White County warrant following a 911 call. On Saturday at 4:30 PM, 60 year old Robin K Watkins of 619 Oak Street was taken into custody for failure to appear on domestic charge. Watkins was released on her own recognizance.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Police investigating catalytic converter theft at Evansville business

Authorities in Evansville are investigating after a local business was hit by a catalytic converter thief. Evansville Police Department officers were called to Ohio Valley Medical Gas & Supply on North Royal Avenue on Monday afternoon to take a report on a stolen catalytic converter. Someone with the business told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Two Arrested in Evansville on Neglect Charges

Two people in Evansville are charged with neglect after police say they left a young child alone on the front porch of their home on Saturday. Police were called about a 1-year-old baby seen alone on the porch of a house in the mid-afternoon. The caller told police they were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police Beat for Tuesday, July 12th, 2022

A 25-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Jarad Sidener of South Washington was taken to the Marion County Jail. 35-year-old Holly Creamer of East Boone in Salem is being held in lieu of $3000 bond after being arrested by...
SALEM, IL
Approval Given To Hire New Sheriff Deputy During White County Board Meeting

The White County Board met for its regularly monthly meeting on Tuesday evening at the White County Courthouse for about 30 minutes. They approved hiring a Sheriff’s Deputy to attend the August Police training school because of possible vacancies in the White County Sheriff’s Department. Also approved was a resolution for payment to Tri County Roofing to replace the roof on the former Carmi Times building from ARPA funds. The board approved a salary increase for the Public Defender. They passed a resolution for a parcel for Cheap Lands Inc in the amount of $815. Items tabled were the approval of a resolution to declare excess equipment for the White County Ambulance Service and also tabled an estimate on a generator for the Courthouse because they now have the equipment they need.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Tate Now Wants Jury Trial

He pleaded guilty in March to killing a Wayne County deputy, now Ray E. Tate, Jr. of Kentucky wants a jury trial. Tate filed a request to withdraw his guilty plea and have a trial in the shooting death of Deputy Sean Riley. The defendant was sentenced to life in prison and he is currently incarcerated at the Menard Correctional Center in Chester.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
Quitigua Arrested on Warrant for Retail Theft

A Carmi woman has turned herself in on a White County warrant for retail theft. On Thursday evening, 52 year old Emily C Quitugua of 904 Sycamore Street arrived at the White County Jail where she was placed under arrest. Bond for Quitugua was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. A court date has been set for September 19th at 8:30 AM.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Fire destroys mobile home in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A mobile home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. The Henshaw Volunteer Fire Department shared that they, along with Sturgis, Sullivan, and Union County Fire Department, plus Deaconess EMS and the Union County Sheriff’s office were called to the fire shortly before 5 a.m.
UNION COUNTY, KY

