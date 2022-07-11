Two Carmi Residents Charged with Domestic Battery

The discovery of a loaded handgun and cannabis along with no valid driver’s license, landed a Carmi man in the White County Jail. On Friday, July 8th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol when he observed a black Nissan driving on Fifth Street and knew that the driver was known to have a suspended driver’s license. Capeheart initiated a traffic stop and made contact with 38 year old Zachary Schneider who was the driver of the Nissan Armada. While talking with the male, Deputy Capeheart could smell cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. Schneider told the deputy that he had some personal grown cannabis in the vehicle. He was then placed under arrest for the offense of driving on a suspended license. A search of Schneider produced no contraband. A search of the vehicle resulted in the findings of a camouflage backpack that contained 6.51 grams a green leafy substance that tested positive for cannabis as well as a Charter Arms .22 caliber revolver. The revolver had one live round and 5 spent rounds in the chamber. Three live .22 caliber rounds were also found in the backpack. A background check was done after finding the males wallet in the vehicle and revealed that Schneider is a convicted felon. The vehicle was towed by Dons Bumper to Bumper. Schneider is being charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon, driving while license revoked and possession of adult cannabis in a motor vehicle.

