Old time harvest scene prepares for Threshing Bee

Hillsboro, OR – Carol Jean Wessling of Hillsboro Oregon was called to her eternal rest at the age of 89 when passing suddenly on April 14, 2022. Carol was born in Beloit Kansas, the third child of five children born to Anne and James Widrig. She attended Rodger’ s grade school and graduated in the class of 1950 from Beloit High School. Some of her happiest times were coming back to Beloit for her class reunions. After graduating, Carol moved to Topeka Kansas and worked at the Central National Bank. While home for a weekend she had a blind date with Edward Wessling who was home on leave from the Navy. Carol continued to work at the bank until Edward got out of the Navy.

