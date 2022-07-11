ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, KS

Old time harvest scene prepares for Threshing Bee

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, June 28, 2022, it was somewhat of a scene from...

Monday Weather Phenomenon In Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service reports a rare weather event happened Monday morning in part of Nebraska. Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., the weather service says winds up to around 60 miles per hour and a rapid but brief warming spike in temperatures occurred in the Kearney and Hastings area.
HASTINGS, NE
Carol Wessling, 89, Hillsboro, Oregon

Hillsboro, OR – Carol Jean Wessling of Hillsboro Oregon was called to her eternal rest at the age of 89 when passing suddenly on April 14, 2022. Carol was born in Beloit Kansas, the third child of five children born to Anne and James Widrig. She attended Rodger’ s grade school and graduated in the class of 1950 from Beloit High School. Some of her happiest times were coming back to Beloit for her class reunions. After graduating, Carol moved to Topeka Kansas and worked at the Central National Bank. While home for a weekend she had a blind date with Edward Wessling who was home on leave from the Navy. Carol continued to work at the bank until Edward got out of the Navy.
HILLSBORO, OR
Car goes into Hastings Aquacourt

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A chain reaction crash ended with a vehicle in the shallow end of the Hastings Aquacourt. Hastings Police received the call just before 8:20 a.m. Tuesday that a car had gone into the water at the water park. Captain Mike Doremus said a 64-year-old woman, driving...
HASTINGS, NE
Mankato, KS
Kansas Industry
Kansas Business
Ronny Stockman, 65, Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE – Ronny Stockman, age 65 of Beloit, died Friday, July 8 at the Hays Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
SCOTTSVILLE, KS

