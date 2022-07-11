Hoboken to Conduct Vaccination & Booster Clinics Tomorrow For Anyone At Least 6 Months Old

Lieutenant Bronson Jusino told Hudson TV in a telephone interview this morning that on July 7th, 2022, North Bergen Detectives arrested Andreus Bruno, a 20-year-old Hispanic male from West New York, on two counts of armed robbery, weapons possession, unlawful possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a minor. The suspect was responsible for committing two armed robberies in North Bergen. One robbery occurred on July 5th in the area of 7200 Boulevard East and the other on July 7th near 7807 4th Avenue. In both instances, Bruno brandished a handgun and stole the victim’s jewelry.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO