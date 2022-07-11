ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New school year brings new faces

By Wanda Mitchell
Greenville Advocate
 3 days ago

Despite the recent upheavals that McKenzie School experienced at the end of the 2021-22 school year, , school administration is working to provide a smooth start for returning students this fall.Principal Miles Brown expressed very few concerns for the 2022-2023 academic year.The only thing that is troubling him now is the...

selmasun.com

Sophia P. Kingston Elementary recognized as state Spotlight school

It’s a Cinderella story without the glass slipper! Sophia P. Kingston Elementary was selected as one of 12 schools in the state of Alabama to be recognized as a Science of Reading Spotlight School (SOR). Sophia P. Kingston, who two years ago was labeled as “full support” school by the Alabama Department of Education, is now being recognized for their strong commitment to K-3 literacy and reading achievement.
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

MPS making preparations for upcoming school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students return to the classroom in less than a month, and the school system is making preparations for the upcoming academic year. MPS is under new leadership. On Tuesday, Superintendent Melvin Brown sat in on his first regularly scheduled work session and board...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Kinsaul retires from teaching after 38-year career in education

Jan Kinsaul knew God placed her on the right path when she made an impact on students’ young lives for 38 years and retired at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year. “I taught 38 years overall and subbed a few years before I got my first job. My first full teaching position was at W.S. Harlan Elementary School for the 1984-1985 school year. I was a first grade teacher’s aide at Florala City School before being hired at W.S. Harlan. I taught third, fourth, and fifth grade English and science for about five years and self-contained for two years. I was transferred to Straughn Elementary School for the 1991-1992 school year with some of my first years self-contained. However, I eventually started teaching fifth and sixth grade math. When the middle school and elementary became separate schools, I continued teaching fifth grade math until my retirement,” Kinsaul said.
FLORALA, AL
Greenville Advocate

Church Announcement-Kids Crusade at First Assembly of God

August 7th thru the 9th, at 6 p.m., First Assembly of God will be having Slide out of Summer. Kids Crusade presented by NXTGEN. It will be fun for the whole family as well as prize. giveaways. The church is located at 760 N. Conecuh St., Greenville. EVERYONE WELCOME!
Greenville Advocate

Calendar of Events

July 15-17 Sales Tax Holiday-clothing priced at $100 or less per article; certain school supplies priced at $50 or less per item; books that are less than $30 and of course, tablets, laptops, computers and printers valued at $750 or less and diapers. Visit https://www.revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax-holidays/ for retailers and exempt list.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma resident sings in World Games choir during opening ceremony

Selma resident Collins Pettaway III was among other Selma residents to take part in the opening ceremony of the World Games in Birmingham. Pettaway sang in the choir at Protective Life Stadium as part of Team USA. They will sing at the closing ceremony on Sunday, July 17.
wtvy.com

Alabama records its first lightning fatality of 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent string of lightning-related deaths has pushed the total to six in the U.S. for the year. The most recent fatality occurred in southern Alabama. On July 9th, Greg Shipp, a man in his 30s, was killed while floating down a creek in Brewton. The...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Montgomery police looking for missing Selma man

Montgomery Police, family and friends are looking for Selma resident Christopher Williams who was last seen on Saturday, July 9. According to a social media post, Williams was last seen in Montgomery leaving Baptist South Medical Center wearing a “burgundy Alabama college” shirt. Williams, 26, is listed as...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

5 Alabama HBCUs to receive $2.5 million in historic preservation grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Five historically Black colleges and universities in Alabama are getting funding to preserve historic places on campus. Alabama State University, where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. completed his dissertation and civil rights leaders like Fred Gray graduated, is one of those institutions getting $500,000 for preservation projects. The school’s G.W. Trenholm Hall will undergo renovations in the fall.
ALABAMA STATE
Greenville Advocate

July 10-National Kitten Day

National Kitten Day was celebrated around the country Sunday. Cat and kitten lovers everywhere pounced on the opportunity to let the world know how. special their particular fur baby really is. Every year, National Kitten Day is celebrated on July 10. The day was originally marked to draw. attention to...
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mayor, residents react to increasing inflation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation surged in June. The consumer price index released Wednesday shows inflation is now up to 9.1% over the last year. From groceries to rent, the price of just about everything continues to rise. “It’s too high,” said Christina Allen. “Some people can’t afford...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT News 19

Alabama man struck, killed by lightning

BREWTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A South Alabama man was killed after authorities say he was struck by lightning over the course of the weekend. According to AL.com, Gregg Shipp died on Saturday, July 9, after he was hit by a lightning bolt. The thunderstorm developed as Shipp was floating down Burnt Corn Creek near O’Bannon Park with a group of four adults and a child.
BREWTON, AL
WSFA

Suspect identified who allegedly ran over Greenville officer’s wife

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents filed Wednesday are shedding new light on the death of a Greenville police lieutenant’s wife. The suspect’s name was not previously disclosed. The warrant filed confirmed her to be Latonya Monea Owens, 41, of Greenville. She is charged with murder. Greenville...
GREENVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Area Businesses Coping with Staffing Shortages

Businesses world wide are still struggling to find workers. Local businesses and business experts are trying to make sense on why the shortage continues. Local restaurants and retail stores are having a hard time keeping up with the demands of their customers, with some businesses closing their doors at earlier hours or even being shut down for days at a time because of the worker shortage.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Wilcox County man killed in ATV crash in Monroe County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 38-year-old Wilcox County man died after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree in Monroe County, authorities said. Chad C. Brantley of Pine Apple, Ala., was fatally injured in the crash of the 2016 Kawasaki Brute Force ATV, which happened around 4:30 p.m. July 7, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Crash on I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway cleared

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the wreck happened just before exit 11 to Chantilly Parkway. Montgomery police said injuries in the wreck were minor. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
MONTGOMERY, AL

