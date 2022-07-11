New school year brings new faces

Jan Kinsaul knew God placed her on the right path when she made an impact on students’ young lives for 38 years and retired at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year. “I taught 38 years overall and subbed a few years before I got my first job. My first full teaching position was at W.S. Harlan Elementary School for the 1984-1985 school year. I was a first grade teacher’s aide at Florala City School before being hired at W.S. Harlan. I taught third, fourth, and fifth grade English and science for about five years and self-contained for two years. I was transferred to Straughn Elementary School for the 1991-1992 school year with some of my first years self-contained. However, I eventually started teaching fifth and sixth grade math. When the middle school and elementary became separate schools, I continued teaching fifth grade math until my retirement,” Kinsaul said.

