Choosing plants according to your USDA Hardiness Zone will let you sow with intentionality and guarantee that your crops will not wither away due to heat. It will also improve the odds of your garden thriving, allowing you to enjoy the fruits of your harvest for as long as possible. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the USDA Zones are a planning tool that reflects a region's climate and growing season. They can then be cross-referenced with various plants' needs to determine if you should plant a particular species in your area — and when to begin propagation to maximize survival odds.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO