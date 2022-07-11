ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Missed last supermoon? Wednesday is another chance to catch one

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zqp2e_0gc0KuUe00

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Former NY teacher accused of raping 13-year-old

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In late June, Kristin M. Bellinger, 39, turned herself in to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators after a warrant was issued for her arrest. The warrant came after a lengthy investigation into a complaint that Bellinger had sex with a 13-year-old boy over a period of time in 2019.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Newsweek

When Is July's Full Moon, the Biggest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year?

Later this week, the July full moon will grace the skies in what promises to be a treat for sky-watchers. The full Buck Moon, which will rise on Wednesday, will be a supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year, making this event extra special. It's called a Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry Moon#Supermoon#Earth#Full Moon#Nexstar Media Inc
IFLScience

How To Watch A Giant Comet Make Its Closest Approach To Earth Next Week

One of the furthest known active comets ever spotted is set to make its closest approach to Earth next week, and you can watch it all live – and yes, it's rather large. First spotted by Hubble in 2017, Comet C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), or K2, was thought to be the most distant active comet ever discovered when it was spied lurking in the outer Solar System. That record was smashed by megacomet Bernardinelli-Bernstein earlier this year, but K2 has been steadily making its way towards us over the last five years. Now it's set to zoom just 270 million kilometers (168 million miles) past Earth on July 14 as it continues its path through the inner Solar System.
ASTRONOMY
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
Phys.org

K2, the brightest comet in our solar system, will swing by Earth this week: Here's when to see it

Grab your binoculars: A comet that has fascinated scientists for five years approaches its closest distance from Earth this week—and you might be able to catch a glimpse. There's a chance of spotting the C/2017 K2 PANSTARRS comet, also called K2, on Wednesday or Thursday as it makes it final pass through the solar system, said David Jewitt, an Earth, planetary and space sciences professor at University of California, Los Angeles.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

A huge comet has entered the solar system and will be visible in July

This year’s sky has been incredible for astronomers so far. First with the Eta Lyrids, the Eta Aquariids and the Tau-Herculids and Bootids meteor showers, as well as the various comets that have been coming close to Earth. Now another comet will be seen in the sky. Tracked since...
ASTRONOMY
Fatherly

July’s Full ‘Buck’ Moon Is Coming — And It Will Wow You

Now that summer is in full swing, families are spending more time outside in the sun and evenings under the stars. It can be wonderfully relaxing to unwind while look up into the never-ending sky. But for those who love astronomy, July also means a really cool full moon: the Buck Moon. Here are all the details you need so you don’t miss the sky show.
ASTRONOMY
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide

Did you catch the supermoon? There was a full moon Wednesday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon. The closer proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.
ASTRONOMY
WWLP

Suspicious person found hiding in East Brookfield swamp

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers helped local police locate a suspicious man in an East Brookfield swamp on Wednesday. According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 6:40 a.m. a resident called the East Brookfield Police Department to report two suspicious people, a man, and a woman were in a backyard on Flagg Road. When police arrived, the woman was taken into custody and the man ran into the woods. The investigation determined that probable cause existed to arrest them for narcotics offenses.
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy