Idaho County, ID

$3 million in federal funds coming to Idaho to repair flood damage in north Idaho

By Meredith Spelbring
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho will receive $3 million in federal emergency relief funds to help repair road damages from flooding. The $3 million in "quick release" funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration will help the Idaho Transportation Department repair roads and highways in both NezPerce and Idaho Counties on June...

www.kivitv.com

KIVI-TV

New mental health emergency crisis line goes into effect July 16

IDAHO — The new mental health emergency crisis line, 988 is meant to give those facing a mental health crisis someone to call, rather than calling 911. The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act was signed into law in October of 2020, creating 9-8-8 as the national dialing code. The new line launches , launches July 16.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

WHITEWOOD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say flooding in a remote corner of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries despite some 40 people being unaccounted for. Officials said at a news conference Wednesday that the flooding occurred in Virginia's Buchanan...
VIRGINIA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead when two motorcycles collide on Idaho highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision involving two motorcycles which occurred July 8, 2022, at approximately 7:29 PM on US Highway 95 at Mcintyre Road near Sweetwater, Idaho. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 71-year-old male was traveling northbound on US95 when he rear-ended a fellow motorcyclist that was traveling northbound in front of him. The fellow cyclist was beginning to turn onto Mcintyre Road when the...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

$7 million castle on Lake Pend Oreille listed for sale

SAGLE, Idaho — He can see it in his mind. Kris Frandsen, who owns what is known as Castle Von Frandsen near Bottle Bay on Lake Pend Oreille, said he and friends were in the tunnel leading to the towering stone structure and playing music. The sound echoed off the massive, two-foot-thick walls and danced across the waters as nearby boats paused to listen.
REAL ESTATE
95.7 KEZJ

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Most Popular Lake is Most Polluted

There are other famous lakes in Idaho (a friend is boating at Payette Lake this week), but Coeur d'Alene would be the most popular because of the sheer number of tourist visits. When I took a job in Idaho, a friend back east wrote to me and told me about his visits there. He said it was among the most beautiful places in America. The last time I was there, it was a long Independence Day weekend, and it rained. The streets were still clogged with traffic, and it wasn't easy finding a seat at a restaurant.
IDAHO STATE
News Break
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Geese, goslings run over and decapitated in southeast Idaho

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — Multiple adult Canada geese and their goslings were run over during 4th of July weekend, near the small community of Bloomington in southeast Idaho. According to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG), sometime during 4th of July weekend, an individual used a vehicle to run over the geese and their non-flying goslings in three separate locations in Bear Lake County.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

This is What Makes Idaho Sexier Than Montana

When it comes to matters of state affairs, Big Seven Travel is calling it like they see it, one Shallow Hal judgement at a time. A recent study performed by the popular leisure and travel company begs an age-old question some say has bedeviled Americans for generations: in the land of the free and home of the brave, which of its great 50 states is the hottest? In case you're still circling the airport on that one, we'll help you land the plane: we're not talking about weather or seasons.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

One of world’s worst weeds spotted in Idaho

One of the world’s worst weeds, infesting over 75% of Alabama’s counties, was spotted in Idaho in early May. Cogongrass, or Imperata cylindrica, is a rapid-spreading perennial rhizomatous grass. In June, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture issued a temporary order designating cogongrass as a noxious weed in...
IDAHO STATE
ifiberone.com

WDFW Police: Three people caught illegally spear fishing at Lake Chelan

CHELAN — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police are seeking charges against three people who were reportedly caught illegally spear fishing at Lake Chelan. An officer was recently patrolling the lake and noticed someone snorkeling along a rocky shoreline. The officer became concerned that illegal spear fishing may be happening as the location is a popular bass fishing spot.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

