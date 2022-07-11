ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

41-year-old missing after climbing difficult route to summit of Colorado fourteener

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAQNC_0gc0KBDJ00
Luis Corkern, 41.

According to a Sunday night report from officials with Custer County Search and Rescue, the search for a missing climber is underway in the area of Colorado's Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point.

The missing man, identified as 41-year-old Luis Corkern, is reported to have ascended 14,167-foot Kit Carson Peak via the non-standard class four North Ridge route on Saturday, July 9, reaching the summit at about 4 PM. Corkern then planned to descend the mountain via the saddle that leads to the Challenger Point summit, taking the standard route back down the pair of peaks. He has since not returned to his vehicle at the trailhead.

Multiple agencies are now searching this area of the Sangre de Cristo range for Corkern and members of the public that may have information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2544.

Corkern is described as five-foot-seven-inches and approximately 180 to 190 pounds. He was climbing with a burnt orange backpack and a white helmet with a raccoon tail attached.

Though the standard route Corkern was planning to use to descend the mountain would have been easier than the dangerous class four route he used to reach the summit, the standard route is still class three, carrying risk.

After leaving the summit of Kit Carson, this standard route travels down a loose and steep slope, eventually reaching an infamous feature known as 'The Avenue.' During this portion of the route, the trail cuts along the edge of a cliff, though it remains relatively wide with solid footing. The rest of the route means tedious switchbacks through rocky terrain, much of which happens at a high elevation. The amount of time spent above elevation on this standard route can contribute to the development of altitude sickness.

Corkern's level of experience hasn't been addressed in official information about the case, but one family member did note on social media that he is "an experienced hiker who does not take careless risks, does not hike beyond his skill level, and is not impulsive."

The public should avoid the area where this search is taking place.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Summit County, CO
Accidents
County
Summit County, CO
City
Kit Carson, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman's body discovered in creek in Colorado mountain town

The body of a deceased 40-year-old woman was discovered in Gore Creek on Saturday, according to officials from the Vail Police Department. The body was found at about 8:35 AM on Saturday morning near the East Vail 'Park and Ride' lot at Bighorn Road. Crews from the Vail Police Department, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue, and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the scene.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail police release identity of body recovered from Gore Creek

The Vail Police Department has identified the body recovered from Gore Creek on Saturday, July 9, as Kendra Hull, 40, from Commerce City. Her body was discovered in the creek near the Interstate 70 park-n-ride interchange at exit 180 in East Vail at approximately 8:24 a.m. Saturday. Detectives are seeking...
VAIL, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Carson
FOX31 Denver

Boulder police looking for more video, witnesses in crash

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for more information as they piece together what happened after a man was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday night. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of 14th and Pine streets around 9:20 p.m. A sedan and motorcycle crashed in the intersection, as they were traveling in opposite directions. It is not clear if it was a head-on collision, but the 27-year-old motorcycle driver is in the hospital in serious condition.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

With an inch of rain per 30 minutes possible, flash flooding concerns widespread in Colorado

A large portion of Colorado's mountainous region is set to be under a flash flood watch for much of the day on Friday as storms move through the state. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding risk encompasses many mountains towns, including Estes Park, Vail, the Steamboat Springs area, Breckenridge, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and the foothills near Boulder. From 11 AM on Friday until 9 PM, heavy rainfall is expected, possibly falling at a rate of one inch per a 30-to-45-minute span.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Smoker on gondola may have started fire at famed Colorado ski resort

When smoke started rising from the slopes of Aspen Mountain, quick action by resort staff may have prevented a very dangerous scenario. According to a press release from Aspen Snowmass, a small fire that was started along the 'Ridge of Bell' on Aspen Mountain on July 9 may have been the result of someone smoking a cigarette on the gondola and tossing their lit butt. During summer operations, the only open lift that travels over this terrain is the Silver Queen Gondola, with few trails cutting through the area.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climbing Route#Fourteener#Raccoon#Accident#Challenger Point#The Sangre De Cristo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy