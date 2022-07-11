ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Evgeny Svechnikov: Heading to free agency

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Svechnikov was not extended a qualifying offer by the Jets and will become an unrestricted free...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blues' Josh Leivo: Signs with St. Louis

Leivo signed a one-year, $750K contract with the Blues on Thursday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo logged a goal and two assists in seven games with Carolina in 2021-22 and 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games with AHL Chicago. The 29-year-old winger will likely play a similar depth role for the Blues organization in 2022-23.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Connor Carrick: Lands with Boston

Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday. Carrick spent most of last season with AHL Charlotte while under contract to the Kraken. He posted 32 points in 59 contests with the Checkers, and he'll likely move on to AHL Providence for the bulk of 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Louis Belpedio: Joining Philly organization

Belpedio signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. Belpedio had 30 points in 69 contests with AHL Iowa last year. He'll likely begin 2022-23 with AHL Lehigh Valley, though he'll be a depth option for the Flyers should they need an extra defenseman.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Svechnikov
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Won't be ready for 2022-23

Fabbri underwent ACL surgery and will not be healthy enough in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports. Fabbri has been sidelined since mid-March due to his knee injury, missing the final 24 contests of the year. Without Fabbri in the lineup, new additions Andrew Copp and David Perron figure to both take on top-six roles to start the year. Once cleared to play, Fabbri should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal mark if he doesn't miss too much time.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Unrestricted Free Agent#Winnipeg
CBS Sports

Orioles' Louis Head: Claimed by Orioles

The Orioles claimed Head (shoulder) off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Currently on the injured list rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Head threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The righty has only been out since June 22, so he doesn't figure to need much more rehab work at the lower levels. Head has a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings this season, so it's no guarantee he gets opportunities with the Orioles when fully up to speed.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Heat most determined to acquire star, Raptors won't deal Scottie Barnes, per report

It's been almost two weeks since Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade, sending shockwaves around the league and forcing teams to scramble in the wee hours of free agency to see if they had what it takes to put a trade package together. Durant listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations, but the Nets haven't received any trade offers they find worthy of Durant's stature. But while no adequate trade offers have surfaced, Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Heat have been the most determined team in trying to acquire the former league MVP.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Staying in Vegas

Smith (knee) signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday. Smith will remain in Vegas on a deal with an identical cap hit to his last contract. The 31-year-old should remain a fixture of the Golden Knights' top six and power-play group as a steady two-way winger. He'll be counted on for more offense after Vegas shipped out Max Pacioretty to create enough cap space to get Smith's deal done.
NHL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Duron: Sent to Triple-A

Duron was returned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. Duron was promoted Tuesday as a replacement player since the Phillies were down a couple players due to their respective vaccination statuses. He made his big-league debut Wednesday and allowed two hits with one strikeout in a scoreless inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Primed for expanded role in Toronto

O'Hearn will start in right field and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. With six of the Royals' options in the outfield (Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor, Whit Merrifield, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez) all landing on the restricted list Thursday and ineligible to play in the four-game series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, O'Hearn should be a fixture in the lineup this weekend. Toronto is expected to bring four right-handed starting pitchers to the hill, which should lessen the possibility of the lefty-hitting O'Hearn exiting the starting nine. Despite having held down a spot on the active roster all season, O'Hearn has logged just 71 plate appearances through 88 games and is slashing .182/.225/.242.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Deandre Ayton signs offer sheet with Pacers; Zach LaVine agrees to supermax deal

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy