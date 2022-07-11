ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s to give out free fries on Wednesday

By Darby Good
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – In honor of National French Fry Day on Wednesday, McDonald’s is giving out free orders of large fries.

The offer is available exclusively through the McDonald’s app, and is valid for one order of fries per customer, no purchase necessary.

