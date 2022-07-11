McDonald’s to give out free fries on Wednesday
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – In honor of National French Fry Day on Wednesday, McDonald’s is giving out free orders of large fries.McAlister’s Deli hosting Free Tea Day this July
The offer is available exclusively through the McDonald's app, and is valid for one order of fries per customer, no purchase necessary.
