ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ probes PGA Tour over possible anticompetitive behavior

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q56aH_0gc0JhIe00

( The Hill ) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into the PGA Tour over allegations of anticompetitive behavior.

A source told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that players’ agents have received inquiries from the department’s antitrust division about the tour’s bylaws and the PGA’s actions as many players leave for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

According to the tour bylaws, players aren’t allowed to participate in other televised golfing events unless they get permission from the organization’s commissioner.

The PGA has banned and fined players who have joined the Saudi tour, which is paying them far more per tournament but has proven controversial due to the country’s record of rights abuses.

A PGA spokesperson confirmed the DOJ’s investigation in an email to The Hill, saying, “This was not unexpected. We went through this in 1994 and we are confident in a similar outcome.”

In 1994, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigated the league over two of its rules involving players competing in different tournaments, the Journal noted. The FTC ended its investigation into the league a year later.

The PGA Tour, founded in 1929, has suspended a list of prominent golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson for their decision to jump ship to the up-start LIV league.

Some PGA golfers initially filed a release request to participate in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament, which took place last month, but were denied by the organization.

The Saudi-backed league has accused the PGA Tour of “monopolistic behavior” toward golfers, writing in a letter that the federal government will have to get involved to investigate the tour’s “unlawful practices,” the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Justice and LIV Golf for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Tiger Woods knocks golfers joining Saudi-backed tour

(The Hill) – Golfing legend Tiger Woods was openly critical of newly created LIV Golf and his fellow pro golfers’ decisions to leave the PGA Tour during a news conference Monday at the Open Championship. “I disagree with it,” Woods said, according to ESPN. “I think that what...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
WNCT

Kinston man charged with murder in shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a July 3 shooting that killed one person. Joe Earl Wilson, 49, was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 3, police officers arrived at the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

NC to pay $7.5M to estate over wrongful conviction

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and its insurers will pay $7.5 million to the estate of a North Carolina man who was wrongfully convicted of a 1976 murder. Charles Ray Finch died in January at 83. He was freed from a North Carolina prison three years ago after a federal judge […]
WILSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#The Department Of Justice#The Wall Street Journal#Saudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Police looking for teen who ran away from DSS building in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a teenager who ran away Friday from the Department of Social Services building in Greenville. According to the Greenville Police Department, Nia Whisenant, 16, ran away from the DSS building located on Halton Road at 6:12 p.m. walking toward Rocky Slope.
GREENVILLE, SC
WNCT

Man in FBI hat robs Wells Fargo in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro Wells Fargo was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo location on 3001 Randleman Road after getting reports of a bank robbery. The suspect had already left the scene with...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy