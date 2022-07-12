ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/11/2022

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gc0JeeT00

Wall Street is back to falling on Monday, ahead of a busy week with updates scheduled for how bad inflation is and how corporate profits are handling it.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all closed lower. Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands slumped after COVID infections forced the shutdown of casinos in Macao. Twitter fell even more after billionaire Elon Musk said he wants out of his deal to buy the social media platform. In the bond market, a warning signal of recession continued to flash.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.95 points, or 1.2%, to 3,854.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.31 points, or 0.5%, to 31,173.84.

The Nasdaq fell 262.71 points, or 2.3%, to 11,372.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 37.36 points, or 2.1%, to 1,732.01.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 911.75 points, or 19.1%.

The Dow is down 5,164.46 points, or 14.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,272.37 points, or 27.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 513.30 points, or 22.9%.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Outsized inflation has driven rapidly rising interest rates, which has led to a sell-off of stocks. Investors are looking for signs that inflation has peaked. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street tumbles at close as worries mount ahead of CPI report

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended in negative territory on Tuesday as growing signs of recession kept buyers out of the equities market ahead of inflation data. While all three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed between modest gains and losses earlier in the session, they turned sharply lower late in the day as Wednesday's Consumer Prices report from the Labor Department drew near, with big bank earnings looming later in the week.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPMorgan, Taiwan Semiconductor, Ericsson and more

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – JPMorgan Chase was down 2.9% in premarket trading after falling 12 cents shy of estimates with a quarterly profit of $2.76 per share. It also announced it was temporarily suspending share buybacks. CEO Jamie Dimon said inflation, waning consumer confidence and other factors were likely to have a negative effect on the global economy.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN BusinessFood prices are still on the rise, but some relief may be on the horizon.In the 12-months ending in June, overall food prices rose 10.4%, the biggest annual increase since February 1981, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Grocery prices jumped 12.2% in the year ending in June, not adjusted for seasonal swings. In that period, nearly every individual item got more expensive, with some categories seeing dramatic increases. Eggs spiked 33.1%, flour jumped 19.2% and chicken went up 18.6%. Milk got 16.4% more expensive, and fruits and vegetables were 8.1% pricier.Restaurant menu prices...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Wynn Resorts
CNET

Should You Buy a Home in 2022 or Wait? 3 Factors to Consider

After two years of a wildly hot and competitive housing market that saw home prices skyrocket, there are signs that these record-high spikes might start leveling off. In April, home price increases declined for the first time in four months, as did sales of new homes. But many experts note...
REAL ESTATE
Vox

The inflation numbers are bad — but how bad are they?

Inflation isn’t getting much better: Consumer prices surged again in June, reaching a new four-decade high as many Americans are already feeling frustrated with higher costs denting their budgets. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the change in prices for goods and services, rose 9.1 percent from...
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

Now might be a good idea to start preparing for a recession

MIAMI – After the government released another record-breaking report on inflation, many experts are warning of a recession.To prepare for a slowdown, the most important action item is to make sure to beef up your emergency reserve fund.Your goal is to have enough money in a safe, liquid account that can cover six to 12 months worth of living expenses.If you're retired, consider keeping one to two years worth of expenses in reserve to avoid being forced to sell assets at lower levels just to pay the bills.Next, reduce credit card or any high interest debt as quickly as possible,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
AOL Corp

Mortgage rates jump after two weeks of declines

Mortgage rates are back up again following two weeks of declines that did little to boost homebuyer demand. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 5.51% from 5.30% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. While lower than the 5.81% registered in late June, the average rate is still more than 2 percentage points higher than the beginning of the year.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

A US Recession Can't Officially Happen Unless Eight People Say So

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Oil settles lower ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

Oil prices settled lower on Thursday, but pared nearly all losses after falling more than $4 earlier in the session as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Prepare for the U.S. dollar hit on S&P 500, big tech earnings

Early warnings from Nike and Microsoft showed that the dollar's gain this year will make second-quarter sales and profits look weaker than they are for many companies. Tech companies generate the biggest percentage of sales outside the U.S. and companies from Apple to Meta, Alphabet, Netflix and Tesla are worth watching for dollar impact.
STOCKS
CNN

A truly massive interest rate hike is now on the table

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Central banks have made clear that after a...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

743K+
Followers
165K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy