Showtime has released the official trailer for its upcoming drama series “American Gigolo,” starring Jon Bernthal (“We Own This City”) as Julian Kaye. The eight-episode present-day reimagining of the 1980 film follows Kaye after his wrongful conviction release (after spending 15 years in prison) as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While our protagonist struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 HOURS AGO