The best players in the Premier Lacrosse League will showcase their skills in the third annual All-Star Game on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. The squads were picked by team captains Connor Farrell of Chrome and Trevor Baptiste of Atlas, and will face off at 3:30 p.m. A skills showdown featuring events like fastest shot, freestyle challenge, and accuracy will be held after the game at approximately 6:30 p.m.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO