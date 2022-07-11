ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Tennessee Movie Theater Offering 'Pay What You Can' Deal

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An historic movie theater in Middle Tennessee is offering guests a special "Pay What You Can" deal for one week in an effort to make the movie-going experience more accessible to film fanatics in the community.

From July 13-17, The Franklin Theatre in partnership with Atmos Energy will offer eight special movie screenings of some of the year's biggest film releases for its "Summer Pay What You Can" deal, per News Channel 5 .

"We're excited to invite the public into our beautiful theatre for a week of Pay What You Can movies," said Eric Dilts , managing director of The Franklin Theatre. "Partnering with organizations like Atmos Energy gives us the ability to offer more low- and no-cost programming to our community. We can't thank Atmos enough for their support."

Atmos Energy manager of public affairs Christina Christiansen said the company "[believes] in making a difference in the communities we serve" by partnering with organizations like the Theatre.

"The Franklin Theatre is committed to providing everyone with the opportunity to experience the arts," said Christiansen. "When we work together, we multiply the impact for our neighbors."

Check out which movies will be screened at which times below:

  • The Bad Guys – July 13 at 2:30 p.m.
  • Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore – July 13 at 7 p.m.
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – July 14 at 2:30 p.m. and July 15 at 2:30 p.m.
  • The Lost City – July 14 at 7 p.m. and July 15 at 7 p.m.
  • The Northman – July 16 at 7 p.m. and July 17 at 7 p.m.

The recommended donation is $10, or the price of a normal ticket, but any donation is welcomed. For more information, check out The Franklin Theatre's website here . The Franklin Theatre is located at 419 Main Street in Franklin.

