Dinosaurs may be extinct but the Jurassic World franchise has ensured that they’re anything but extinct in our minds. The franchise, which focuses on a disastrous theme park consisting of cloned dinosaurs, has given us gems in form of novels, films, short films, and television shows such as the Lego animated projects and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. After the 2022 release of Jurassic World: Dominion, the final movie of the Jurassic World trilogy, fans of the series can now look forward to the fifth season of Camp Cretaceous to satisfy your appetite for more dinosaurs. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an animated adventure show that follows the life of Darius Bowman, who wins a video game and is given the opportunity to visit an exclusive adventure dinosaur camp called Camp Cretaceous. At the camp, Darius meets five other teenagers who were chosen for the experience and when the dinosaurs break free from their habitats, Darius and his new friends are stranded on the island and must band together to find a way of getting out alive.

