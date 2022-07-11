ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'With Love' Season 2 Adds Scott Evans

By Julia Humphrey
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove is in the air and it's spreading. Deadline has revealed that Scott Evans—yes, Chris Evans' brother—is joining the Season 2 cast for Prime Video's With Love. Evans is set to star as James, one of Henry's (Vincent Rodriguez III) childhood friends. Throughout his career, Evans has...

collider.com

Collider

How to Watch ‘The Gray Man’: Is the Ryan Gosling Action Thriller on Streaming or in Theaters?

When it’s Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans pitted against each other in a kill or be killed situation, you know that there’s no way you can miss that movie. Netflix’s latest action thriller, The Gray Man, featuring these two stars, is billed as the most expensive movie the streaming service ever made, and it’ll join the new lineup of new films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Day Shift, and more coming this 2022 on the network.
Collider

'The Munsters' Trailer Puts a Vibrant Spin on the Classic Series

After 56 years, they’re finally back. Today, Rob Zombie has unveiled the first official trailer for his reimagining of The Munsters. It’s been a long time since any laughs were heard inside 1313 Mockingbird Lane, but now we’re about to get our fill as the friendly family of recognizable monsters are back and with their friends and community members in tow.
Collider

Quinta Brunson Makes Emmys History With 'Abbott Elementary' Nominations

Quinta Brunson has made Emmys history this year thanks to her new series Abbott Elementary. Brunson has become the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations for comedy, and she is also the youngest Black woman to receive a nomination in the comedy acting category. Brunson was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series ("Pilot"). The show earned an impressive seven total Emmy nominations.
Collider

'Uncoupled' Trailer Throws Neil Patrick Harris Back Into the Dating World in His Mid-40s

In the TV world, we’ve moved way past coming out stories and the “bury the gays” trope, which means the LGBTQIA+ community can finally enjoy some movies and series that aren’t horribly sad. This is the case with Uncoupled, a new comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) as a man in his mid-40s that suddenly finds himself alone again after the end of a 17-year relationship. Back into the bachelor life of New York City, he’ll have to learn how to be single after almost two decades out of the dating world.
Collider

Sydney Sweeney Earns Two First-Time Nominations at This Year's Emmy Awards

The Emmy nominations were announced this morning, a big day for those working in television. As always, the nominations, once announced, tend to lay out a picture of snubs and spotlights, and of those spotlighted in the Emmy nominations, Sydney Sweeney is perhaps the most blessed. Sweeney, who has been one of the breakout stars of this last year, has been nominated for two Emmys for her work on the HBO productions The White Lotus and Euphoria.
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
tvinsider.com

Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host. The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collider

10 Times 'Stranger Things' Hit Everyone In The Feels

For a show full of monster-slaying and dimension-traveling, it's sure hit everyone in the feels on numerous occasions. Since its debut on Netflix in 2016, Stranger Things has had several emotional and heartwarming moments in the series. From Eleven's sad goodbye to Mike in Season 1 to The Byers' move...
Collider

An Ode to 'The Sopranos' Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri

Last week, the world received the devastatingly sad news that Tony Sirico, aged 79, had passed away. Known as a talented actor, friend and colleague, Sirico’s death will certainly leave its mark on the world. The actor appeared in all six seasons of The Sopranos, starring alongside James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano), with his character, Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, long-remaining a beloved fan favorite.
Collider

'What Josiah Saw' Trailer Teases Haunting and Unsettling Horror Drama

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for all things horror, has revealed an all-new trailer for their upcoming horror-thriller film What Josiah Saw ahead of its debut on the platform, which is set to happen on August 4, 2022. Originally shared by Deadline, the brand-new trailer sets the atmosphere...
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 8 Recap: Like It Never Happened

The first half of Season 6 of Better Call Saul told two parallel stories. First, we followed Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) come up with a complex plan to discredit Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) and put an end to the Sandpiper case. At the same time, Lalo Salamanca’s (Tony Dalton) war against Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) heated up when the cartel general uncovered Gus' plans to build a secret meth lab. The two stories came together in a gut-wrenching mid-season finale, in which we said our farewells to one of the best recurring Better Call Saul characters. The mid-season finale also came with a huge cliffhanger, which this week's Episode 8, “Point and Shoot,” finally solves.
Collider

'What We Do In the Shadows' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Spooky Mockumentary Series?

Who would've known that the vampire mockumentary film What We Do in the Shadows could translate so well into a TV series? The film's star, director, and show creator Jemaine Clement definitely knew as he and fellow costar and executive producer Taika Waititi launched the show in 2019 on the FX network. The New Zealand-based film pivoted to focus on a new group of vampire roommates living on Staten Island in the spin-off TV series.
Collider

‘Riverdale’: Why Tabitha Tate’s Introduction Worked So Well

Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook), granddaughter of longtime Riverdale resident Pop Tate (Alvin Sanders), first came to our beloved town after the seven-year time jump at the start of Season 5. Usually, main characters coming onto the scene in the middle of the show don’t quite fit and many find themselves desperately wishing that time could be used on one of the other characters. However, from the very beginning, Tabitha was an exception to this. From her first breath on-screen, it became clear that Riverdale found something — and someone — quite special, and the way she’s been integrated into the series is nothing short of fantastic. Tabitha quickly became a powerful, insightful, and incredibly loved character, which is the result of thoughtful writing and Westbrook’s captivating presence on-screen.
Collider

Lee Daniels' Netflix Horror 'The Deliverance' Adds Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, and More

Netflix announced today that its upcoming horror movie The Deliverance has just added four new actors to its already star-studded slate of cast members. Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins are all set to star in the new Lee Daniels exorcism movie. Based on a true story, it centers around a woman who must fight for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence.
Collider

Every Thor Movie Ranked: Which Portrayal Is Most Worthy?

Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.Thor: Love and Thunder is proving to be yet another massive win for the MCU at the box office.​​​​​​ While Chris Hemsworth isn't the first actor to bring Thor to life (that distinction goes to Eric Kramer in the 1988 TV movie The Incredible Hulk Returns), he has really made the role of Thor his own, allowing his natural charm and wit to weave through his portrayal. In fact, one would be hard-pressed to find anyone that dislikes Hemsworth's Thor, evidenced as being the first MCU character to garner a four-quel.
Collider

'Secret Headquarters' Trailer Sees Owen Wilson Getting His Superhero On

Paramount+ released today the trailer for its upcoming family and action film Secret Headquarters. The story centers around a group of kids who manage to find the hideout of the world’s most famous and powerful superhero, who happens to be one of the kids' fathers. The Earth defender is played by Owen Wilson (Loki), who dons an Iron Man-like suit. The problem is, as the kids try out his technological gadgets, they end up having to become superheroes themselves when the secret hiding spot comes under fire from attacking villains. The movie is set to premiere next month.
Collider

Channing Tatum Replaces Chris Evans in 'Project Artemis'

Apple’s Project Artemis film now casts Channing Tatum to co-star with Scarlett Johansson. Another change to the production sees Greg Berlanti as director instead of Jason Bateman, who left the production due to creative differences. Tatum replaces Chris Evans, as Evans’ involvement with the project conflicted with his upcoming films Pain Hustlers and Big Red One. No plot details for Project Artemis have been revealed at this time other than it involves the space race in the 1960s.
