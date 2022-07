FBI: International is welcoming a new series lead following Christine Paul's departure. As Megan "Smitty" Garretson, Eva-Jane Willis will portray a street-smart Europol agent embedded with The Fly Team who communicates with each host country in which they operate. As of the Season 1 finale, "Crestfallen," Smitty will take over...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO