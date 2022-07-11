Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone has a Leica professional optical lens with dual image quality

Receive personalized 360 Spatial Sound with the Sony INZONE gaming headphone series. This collection features 3 models—H3, H7, and H9—which all help you hear even the most subtle sounds, so you can be the first to react during missions. Moreover, the Sony INZONE headphones allow you to detect where your opponents are and their distance. This means that players can’t hide for long in shadows or behind walls. Furthermore, this gaming headphone series includes the smartphone app 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer. This allows you to optimize the sound to your ear shape for personalized gameplay. Meanwhile, game for hours in comfort thanks to the soft headband and smooth ear pads. Finally, the flexible, flip-up boom microphone allows you to communicate clearly with gamers. In fact, the microphones include a noise canceling feature to keep background sounds out.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO