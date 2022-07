WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been said that you can measure one’s life by the miles they have travelled. Karl M. Mayhew III (Karlie) lived a life filled with adventure and travel. He passed away unexpectedly while on board the Maersk Columbus in the Gulf of Aden on 19 June 2022 while serving as a US Merchant Marine. To all who knew Karl, this was most fitting as he was most happy when he was at sea.

