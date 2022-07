CHICAGO (CBS) – The case involving four longtime allies of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict.The four defendants, former ComEd lobbyist and Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd vice president and later lobbyist John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, were accused of arranging favors for Madigan in exchange for favorable treatment.They were supposed to stand trial in September, but the judge overseeing the case is also assigned to the trial of R. Kelly.Delays in that case knocked the ComEd case off the courts 2022 docket.The...

