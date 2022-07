Former Nebraska assistant Armon Gates said goodbye to his players during an emotional meeting. After four-plus years (127 games) under two coaches, Gates was leaving Nebraska. Coach Fred Hoiberg had known this moment was coming. Hoiberg said Tuesday that he talked to Oregon coach Dana Altman “several times” over the past month, and Altman was “very open and upfront” about his pursuit of Gates.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO