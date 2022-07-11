Elvis Andrus covering shortstop for A's Monday

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will "have more ownership of the offense" in Denver, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "I think you'll see a rejuvenated Russ [with the Broncos]," Fowler said via an AFC personnel evaluator. "They are tailoring things around him. He'll have more ownership of the offense and a good supporting cast." Wilson was stuck in a run-centric offense for most of his time with the Seattle Seahawks, but he could become a more prolific fantasy scorer in a Denver offense focused on emphasizing the quarterback's strengths. Wilson is currently being taken as the ninth quarterback in standard redraft leagues.

