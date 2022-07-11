ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of 4 displaced after Huntsville house fire

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in southern Huntsville Monday afternoon.

Huntsville Fire said multiple units were sent to Balwin Drive just before 2 p.m. Monday, one of the first trucks on the scene said they noticed fire through the attic and roof.

Officials said no one was home at the time but the family of four, two adults and two children, have been displaced by the fire.

Officials ask that drivers continue to avoid the area while they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

