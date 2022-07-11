ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

(Old) Course history: Revisiting the 2015 British Open leaderboard at St. Andrews with 2022 betting odds

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo: Peter Morrison/AP

This week the home of golf is playing host to a milestone major.

The world’s best players are bound for the Old Course at St. Andrews for the 150th playing of the Open Championship, the final men’s major of the year. This year’s Open is the 30th to be played at the Old Course and the first time since 2015, when Zach Johnson won a four-hole playoff against Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman.

The field of 156 players features 33 who made the cut the last time the Open was held at St. Andrews. If you’re looking to place a wager or two this week, this might be a good place to start.

Player 2022 odds 2015 finish

Zach Johnson +30,000 1

Louis Oosthuizen +4,000 T2

Marc Leishman +10,000 T2

Jordan Spieth +1,500 T4

Danny Willett +10,000 T6

Justin Rose +6,000 T6

Sergio Garcia +10,000 T6

Adam Scott +8,000 T10

Brooks Koepka +5,000 T10

Ashley Chesters +50,000 T12

Hideki Matsuyama +5,000 T18

Padraig Harrington +20,000 T20

Patrick Reed +10,000 T20

Phil Mickelson +30,000 T20

Russell Henley +20,000 T20

Stewart Cink +20,000 T20

Billy Horschel +9,000 T30

Francesco Molinari +20,000 T40

Henrik Stenson +30,000 T40

Paul Lawrie +50,000 T40

Webb Simpson +10,000 T40

David Duval +50,000 T49

Dustin Johnson +4,000 T49

Jamie Donaldson N/A T49

Lee Westwood +20,000 T49

Ryan Fox +7,000 T49

Cameron Tringale +10,000 T58

Gary Woodland +10,000 T58

Kevin Na +20,000 T58

Ernie Els +50,000 T65

Bernd Wiesberger +20,000 T68

Harris English +20,000 T68

Paul Casey +10,000 T74

