(Old) Course history: Revisiting the 2015 British Open leaderboard at St. Andrews with 2022 betting odds
This week the home of golf is playing host to a milestone major.
The world’s best players are bound for the Old Course at St. Andrews for the 150th playing of the Open Championship, the final men’s major of the year. This year’s Open is the 30th to be played at the Old Course and the first time since 2015, when Zach Johnson won a four-hole playoff against Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman.
The field of 156 players features 33 who made the cut the last time the Open was held at St. Andrews. If you’re looking to place a wager or two this week, this might be a good place to start.
Player 2022 odds 2015 finish
Zach Johnson +30,000 1
Louis Oosthuizen +4,000 T2
Marc Leishman +10,000 T2
Jordan Spieth +1,500 T4
Danny Willett +10,000 T6
Justin Rose +6,000 T6
Sergio Garcia +10,000 T6
Adam Scott +8,000 T10
Brooks Koepka +5,000 T10
Ashley Chesters +50,000 T12
Hideki Matsuyama +5,000 T18
Padraig Harrington +20,000 T20
Patrick Reed +10,000 T20
Phil Mickelson +30,000 T20
Russell Henley +20,000 T20
Stewart Cink +20,000 T20
Billy Horschel +9,000 T30
Francesco Molinari +20,000 T40
Henrik Stenson +30,000 T40
Paul Lawrie +50,000 T40
Webb Simpson +10,000 T40
David Duval +50,000 T49
Dustin Johnson +4,000 T49
Jamie Donaldson N/A T49
Lee Westwood +20,000 T49
Ryan Fox +7,000 T49
Cameron Tringale +10,000 T58
Gary Woodland +10,000 T58
Kevin Na +20,000 T58
Ernie Els +50,000 T65
Bernd Wiesberger +20,000 T68
Harris English +20,000 T68
Paul Casey +10,000 T74
