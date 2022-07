We do so many mock drafts every year that it's common for certain patterns to emerge. For me, the most common so far in 2022 is that I get an early pick, David Montgomery is the top player on my board in Round 2, and then I wait until Round 3 to take him because no one else is drafting him in Round 2. Chris Towers has burned me on that recently, so maybe I'll have to start taking him where I have him ranked. First, I thought I'd better defend where I have him tiered because there aren't many besides Towers and I who are drafting Montgomery this early.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO