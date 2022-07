COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City Roots Farm produces fresh organic food like micro-greens and herbs. Because of high demand, the farm has plans for expansion. The current site in the Rosewood Community will be joined by the building of an additional site on Longwood Road. Construction will begin in a couple of weeks and will be home to a 75,000 square foot greenhouse and distribution hub. The greenhouse will be mostly computer automated, will use energy from solar panels, and will help City Roots become more carbon neutral.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO