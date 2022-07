Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Thomas V. Surma, age 94, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, as well as one hour prior to the mass on Thursday at church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

SAINT JOSEPH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO