MANISTEE — A long awaited reconstruction on Memorial Drive is expected to begin next week, according to a city of Manistee Facebook post. "Preparations to reconstruct Memorial Drive are underway. Monday contractors will begin installing construction signage. On Wednesday, the street will be completely closed to traffic in order to begin construction. The project is expected to be completed this fall," the post reads in part.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO