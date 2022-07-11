ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikToker remakes Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga runway look with foil

By Margaret Abrams
TikTok star Corey O'Brien recreated the silver gown Nicole Kidman modeled on the Balenciaga runway using foil -- and put his own spin on Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell's catwalk looks, too. Balenciaga/YouTube; Devin Dygert

If the silver gown Nicole Kidman modeled on the runway last week reminded you of Reynolds Wrap, you’re not alone.

TikTok superstar Corey O’Brien, who recently reimagined Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Met Gala dress using a $12 Forever 21 frock, is back again — and this time, he’s putting a crafty spin on Balenciaga Couture.

“I love making these high-fashion moments relatable,” O’Brien told Page Six Style, adding that his TikToks are all about “bringing humor” to an industry that often takes itself too seriously.

To channel the “Big Little Lies” star, O’Brien said, “I wrapped myself up in aluminum foil and prayed for the best. With every step I took, it ripped, so I had to find a way to glide.”

His strutting struggles may have actually made the moment more realistic; on social media, many poked fun at Kidman’s “theatrical” gait during the presentation.

@corey_obrien

let’s get em, girls. 🥇 #fyp #runway #balenciaga

♬ original sound – Corey O’Brien

But O’Brien, who’s dating NFL player Ryan Russell, didn’t stop at one runway-inspired DIY. He also replicated the outfits seen on Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell during the star-studded event — staging, as he put it, “my own Balenciaga runway show for under $50 dollars in my living room.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Hrxr_0gc05ZVT00
O’Brien repurposed some old black fabric — and wore socks as gloves — to replicate Kardashian’s runway ensemble.

For Campbell’s glossy caped look, the social media star reached for another kitchen staple: trash bags. He even wrapped one of the black Hefty sacks around an old shoebox with a hole cut in the center, creating something akin to the sculptural collar seen on the supermodel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499n6q_0gc05ZVT00
O’Brien remade Lipa’s look using a dress found at Target in the clearance section.

“To see all these strong, confident women in the same room wearing these incredible designs made this moment so iconic. I knew I had to put my spin on it,” O’Brien said.

Who says couture has to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STxDx_0gc05ZVT00
One man’s trash is another woman’s couture.

