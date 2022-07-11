College football recruiting: 4-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan picks Alabama

The highest-rated remaining quarterback prospect in the 2023 college football recruiting class has made his decision.

Four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan announced he committed to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Lonergan was a consensus 4-star according to all the major recruiting services. He was ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in this cycle and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Georgia.

Lonergan's pledge is the second for Alabama at the quarterback position after Eli Holstein flipped to the Tide from Texas A&M earlier in the cycle.

Lonergan and Holstein are the third- and fourth-highest rated prospects for Alabama this cycle, respectively, behind No. 1 pledge, safety Tony Mitchell, and No. 2 pick-up cornerback Jahlil Hurley, both from the state of Alabama.

Why Dylan Lonergan chose Alabama

"I'd just say the ability to develop in both sports and really playing on the biggest stage there is in college football and competing for the Natty every year," Lonergan told 247Sports about his decision.

"The fact they do everything right and their attention to detail with everything from nutrition to strength training, they take their time and that's why they're great. Being able to play for Nick Saban and Coach (Bill) O'Brien and being part of a baseball program that's trending upwards is exciting."

Alabama moved to No. 3 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings after Lonergan's commitment, behind No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 1 Ohio State.

Dylan Lonergan scouting report

“Talented passer who doubles as a standout on the gridiron and the baseball diamond,” according to On3 Sports Director of Scouting Charles Power.

“Highly touted baseball prospect who holds multiple Power 5 baseball offers, with the possibility of being a MLB Draft pick. Shows touch and accuracy as a passer at all levels of the field.

“Layers the football well, but can turn up the heat if needed on tight window throws. Productive while facing strong competition. Threw for nearly 3,400 yards and 32 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions as a junior. Mobile and creative with his legs. Ran for over 600 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior.”

