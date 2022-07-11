ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

College football recruiting: 4-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan picks Alabama

By College Football HQ Staff
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AXaN_0gc05U5q00

The highest-rated remaining quarterback prospect in the 2023 college football recruiting class has made his decision.

Four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan announced he committed to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Lonergan was a consensus 4-star according to all the major recruiting services. He was ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in this cycle and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Georgia.

Lonergan's pledge is the second for Alabama at the quarterback position after Eli Holstein flipped to the Tide from Texas A&M earlier in the cycle.

Lonergan and Holstein are the third- and fourth-highest rated prospects for Alabama this cycle, respectively, behind No. 1 pledge, safety Tony Mitchell, and No. 2 pick-up cornerback Jahlil Hurley, both from the state of Alabama.

Why Dylan Lonergan chose Alabama

"I'd just say the ability to develop in both sports and really playing on the biggest stage there is in college football and competing for the Natty every year," Lonergan told 247Sports about his decision.

"The fact they do everything right and their attention to detail with everything from nutrition to strength training, they take their time and that's why they're great. Being able to play for Nick Saban and Coach (Bill) O'Brien and being part of a baseball program that's trending upwards is exciting."

Alabama moved to No. 3 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings after Lonergan's commitment, behind No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 1 Ohio State.

Dylan Lonergan scouting report

“Talented passer who doubles as a standout on the gridiron and the baseball diamond,” according to On3 Sports Director of Scouting Charles Power.

“Highly touted baseball prospect who holds multiple Power 5 baseball offers, with the possibility of being a MLB Draft pick. Shows touch and accuracy as a passer at all levels of the field.

“Layers the football well, but can turn up the heat if needed on tight window throws. Productive while facing strong competition. Threw for nearly 3,400 yards and 32 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions as a junior. Mobile and creative with his legs. Ran for over 600 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior.”

(h/t 247Sports)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
hotnewhiphop.com

Marion Barber III Reportedly Died Of Heat Stroke

Back on June 1st, it was tragically revealed that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III had been found dead inside of the shower in his Texas home. This news came as quite the shock to the football world especially since he was just 38 years old. At the time of his passing, there were no signs of any foul play, and it led to a thorough investigation of what happened.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball staff recruiting son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting prospect Dylan Harper (Anne-Marie Caruso-USA TODAY Sports) In October, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper mentioned to Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater that the Duke basketball program is one he'd like to hear from in the future. Some eight months later, it looks as...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Has 1 Dream School: Fans React

Kirk Herbstreit has four boys, all of whom have dreamed of playing college football. Some of the ESPN college football analysts's sons have already fulfilled that dream. Kirk's youngest, Chase, is still in high school, but he hopes of playing college football one day. The quarterback recruit has one dream...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Eli Holstein#Texas A M
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Braylan Shelby names final 2

Four-star Edge Braylan Shelby of Friendswood (TX) High has narrowed his list to two schools–Texas and USC. The 6-foot-5, 235 pounder went in depth on his finalists. “There ain’t nothing like playing for the state you grew up in,” Shelby said. “I’ve visited Texas around 4 times now, each one being better and better. I love what they got going for them. The program coach Sark is building is something special. I love the mentality the players got and that vision of succeeding. I also love the way they visualize using my athleticism.”
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
476
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy