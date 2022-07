Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation recently increased scholarship dollars for internal and external recipients allowing employees and students the opportunity to receive up to $55,000 in additional funds this year. The Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation is supported by a Board of Directors, each of whom has a special interest in advancing the well-being of the community. These additional funds will ensure that healthcare is encouraged and available locally for all area citizens.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO