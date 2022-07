HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington City Council on Monday night voted to ban conversion therapy in city limits for children under 18. The city joins Charleston, Morgantown and Wheeling as the only others in West Virginia to outlaw the practice of trying to change someone's sexual orientation or gender. These are practices that have been considered abusive by medical and mental health organizations.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO