Rome, OH

Farm to table event at Selby 100 Mile House to benefit burdened animal shelter

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
Originally constructed in 1927, the 37 room Selby 100 Mile House House & Gardens now operates as a luxurious bed and breakfast which is dedicated to community involvement and support for small businesses. Tim Wells | Courtesy

STOUT—The Selby 100 Mile House & Gardens is gearing up for a farm to table fundraiser which will benefit Sierra’s Haven and a number of local farmers and businesses.

Selby House co-owner Mike Riffle says that since taking ownership of the property four years ago, it’s been a dream to provide the area with something unique and beautiful to enjoy.

“Our goal was to bring something to the community that wasn’t there, and to help support the people in this community and the businesses. The property is rich in history, a lot of people have great memories of it. We just wanted to make a unique attraction for the community,” he explained.

Riffle and the staff at the Selby House continue to flourish, despite occasional uncertainty brought about from the pandemic. They believe that supporting small businesses and nonprofits is an important cornerstone of community support and involvement.

The motivation to host a charitable event benefitting Sierra’s Haven Home for New and Used Pets is an extension of that philosophy.

“I truly believe in giving back, especially non-profit agencies that can benefit from [it],” Riffle said. “Especially if an animal or another person can actually [benefit from] where the money is going.”

For $50 per ticket, attendees of the event will enjoy a four course farm to table meal on the Selby House’s breathtaking outdoor grounds. All ingredients will be provided by a host of local farms and farmers, all the way down to the tablescapes from local floral farmers at Hog Lot Farms.

“I reached out to local purveyors that can actually make a complete meal from what we are doing,” Riffle explained. “There’s still so many people in our area who are aware of these local purveyors of business. Especially now, it’s important to support local farmers and growers in every aspect.”

A menu brimming with locally raised meat, produce, and even locally brewed beer and wine from a nearby winery will allow guests to enjoy the literal fruits of local farmers’ labor. Guests who opt to enjoy libations in the Selby House’s Mirage Champagne Bar will additionally support Sierra’s Haven with the cost of each drink purchased.

And since the staff at the Selby House always attempt to shop local—even down to local hardware stores—they want the community to understand how impactful local purchases can be to boost local businesses.

Donna Wolery of Donna Wolery Farmers Insurance helped sponsor the event and organized the evening’s entertainment: the acoustic stylings of Andy Russell will help set a sophisticated scene for the evening.

Wolery also believes strongly that the event’s proceeds are going to a worthy cause.

“Sierra’s Haven offers so much for this community. If you’ve ever been out there or have every toured it—the volunteers who run it do a wonderful job. Since COVID changed some things, [co-owner] Tim [Wells] and Mike said that we should do something for them, and I automatically said ‘I’ll be glad to help out in any way.’ There’s just such a huge need here, and it’s such a wonderful facility. All nonprofits are hurting right now; I try to help out however I can, but we need that in this community. I know everyone is struggling, but we need to keep that [help] here in this community,” Wolery said.

Guests who wish to purchase any of the remaining tickets for the farm to table event should visit the Selby House’s website at selby100milehouse.com, then select the “Wine Tasting” option under the tab for the Mirage Champagne Bar. From there, people will be directed to purchase information.

The farm to table dinner takes place on Saturday, July 30, at 6 p.m.

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected]

