Pasadena Humane animal shelter to host free adoption day Saturday

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 11 AM Edition) 01:41

The Pasadena Humane animal shelter is hosting a "Free Adoption Day" on Saturday, July 16  to help find pets a forever home.

Adoption fees will be waived for all available animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and critters.

The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"Summer is the busiest time of year for animals coming into the shelter," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane. "We need our community's help to find homes for all the wonderful pets waiting to be adopted."

During last month's event, 12 dogs, 53 cats and three critters were adopted.

All dogs and cats adopted from Pasadena Humane are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines.

To view animals for adoption and see upcoming adoption promotions, visit pasadenahumane.org .

