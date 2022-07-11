ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pathway celebrates 20 years

By 20 years of publication.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson City, Mo. — The Pathway, a bi-weekly publication from the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC), turns 20 this year. The Pathway publishes news impacting Missouri Baptists as well as Baptists as a whole. The publication provides news both for and about the various churches aligned with the MBC,...

According to Yelp, This is the Best Ice Cream in Missouri

Yelp thinks it knows everything. I'm skeptical, but interested in what they claim is the best ice cream in the state of Missouri. In case you didn't know, Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. They should have made it to be Monday so we could all have the day off, but that's a conversation for a different day. In honor of all things cold and creamy, Yelp has named the best ice cream in each state. In Missouri, they say it's...(*drumroll please*)...Cookies and Creamery in Kansas City.
MizzouRec announces closure of outside pool

COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri says it will be converting its outside pool, Truman's Pond, to an outdoor fitness space. The pool was closed for the 2022 season. The MizzouRec said it held forums in April with student leaders and rec student employees to provide recommendations. Members said they wanted "more workout space and more functional fitness equipment."
Want A Day Trip? Try These 10 Summer Day Trips In Missouri

Having lived about 6 years of my life in Missouri, I do appreciate that we do get all 4 seasons. The spring and summer months are a bit warmer. But this summer heat has been hot and humid. Summer will end Sept 22. So still lots of time to organize a day trip. I have 10 suggestions for you to try. They all should be worth the time.
Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, July 13th, 2022

(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Authorities in St. Francois County have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after a nearly newborn baby went missing. Two-week-old Aryan Shinstock is a white male, 18 inches long and weighs six pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He’s believed to be with his mother -- 29-year-old Kala Boesch, a white female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Boesch failed to make a court appearance and could be driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt. Authorities believe she and the baby could be enroute to the Lake of the Ozarks or to Bowling Green, Kentucky.
REDI: three different airlines have met with Columbia leaders about service at COU

A top Columbia business leader is optimistic about additional air service at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says coming out of the pandemic and looking at the travel rebound has been important to COU. Ms. Button tells business leaders that she’s had three follow-up meetings with three different airlines.
Plenty of drama, consequence in Ward 3 tie-breaker election

If city councilman Karl Skala hasn’t changed much in more than two decades of public service to the city of Columbia, the city around him certainly has. When he first ran for election to the city council from the third ward in 2007, Skala’s progressive views on responsible growth and development clashed with business interests but resonated with a concerned electorate and his victory established a new left wing to the council’s partisan politics. But by 2020, and the election of Pat Fowler from the first ward, the foremost concern of the council’s most progressive members and likeminded citizens had evolved to the pursuit of equity and social justice for the city’s most disadvantaged.
Pacific's N.B. West Contracting buys St. Clair asphalt plant

Pacific-based N.B. West Contracting has purchased the Mid-Missouri Asphalt plant on South Outer Road in St. Clair. The transaction further solidifies West Contracting’s business along the Interstate 44 corridor, said Vice President Chris West. With plants in House Springs, Pacific, Bourbon, and a portable plant currently in Farmington, the company sells paving services and asphalt throughout the east-central region.
Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
This Is Missouri's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.
Architectural Wonder is Considered The Best Missouri Lake Airbnb

Rated one of the best Airbnbs to stay at in Osage Beach, this unique house might be a little confusing to the naked eye. It's like it is out of the show Stranger Things from the upside down (minus the monsters and blood of course), this Airbnb at Osage Beach is one of the most unique houses I've ever seen. It looks like it's upside down and is an architectural wonder. The best part about the way this house is built is that no matter which room you are in you get some of the best views of the lake.
