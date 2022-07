Girls on the Run International, a nonprofit that empowers young girls, awarded Girls on the Run Snohomish County a Pacesetter Award for its work in inclusion, diversity, equity and access to support girls of color. Girls on the Run International is the parent organization of 170 individual councils located in all 50 states and Canada. The Pacesetter Awards highlight the enterprising and innovative initiatives councils have developed to help serve their communities and power the mission and vision of Girls on the Run.

