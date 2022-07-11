Oklahoma Senate PAC agrees to pay fines to state, dissolve

Dr. Sadhana Chheda has been appointed to a one-year term as vice chair of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s Perinatal Advisory Council. Chheda, an associate professor of pediatrics at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, was appointed to the council by the health agency’s executive commissioner in 2017 and was reappointed in 2020. She will help lead efforts to improve neonatal and maternity care in Texas. Established by the Texas Legislature in 2013, the Perinatal Advisory Council is made up of appointed physicians, nurses and hospital representatives across the state with expertise in health care for newborns and maternal women.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO