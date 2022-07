The team behind Nightshade Noodle Bar opened the store in May. A community market called Sin City Superette opened on May 28 in the heart of Lynn, bringing healthy foods and other necessities to the neighborhood. The Superette was launched by the folks behind Nightshade Noodle Bar, a French Vietnamese fine dining restaurant helmed by chef Rachel Miller. Miller came up with the idea for the market during the pandemic, when she realized that there was a need for breakfast options, groceries, and other loose items.

LYNN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO