KDKA Links: July 11-July 17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is gearing up for large crowds this weekend with Picklesburgh and the Black Music Festival coming to the city. The events mean increased security, Pittsburgh police said.At Point State Park, the annual Pittsburgh Black Music Festival is underway, while Picklesburgh kicks off Friday on the Rachel Cason Bridge and the 10th Street Bypass.Thousands are expected to turn out, and Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Tom Strangrecki said keeping the public safe is a top priority. "We are always concerned when we have a large event in the city of Pittsburgh, and we are aware of the other incidences that occur across the county or across the world when there is a large event," Strangrecki said.He said just like the Fourth of July, security plans are in place for this weekend's events. There will be uniformed police officers and support units at the events. "We had a sufficient number of staff for July Fourth that included both uniformed patrol and support units that the public may have not seen," Strangrecki said. "But they were there being the eyes on the ground in case something would erupt."
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is mourning the loss of one of their own.City officials announced Wednesday night that Captain Jim Ellis has died after a prolonged illness.Ellis was a 23-year veteran of the Bureau and was based of Station 32 in Deutschtown.Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — This week's "Ask Kelly" segment gives us some Pittsburgh geography and history knowledge. Tom from McKeesport asks, "I was just wondering if you could research why on a map of Pittsburgh, there's a green section on there. It looks like it's a forest. It’s even on the maps that you use on Channel 4."
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local veteran's life was made better thanks to a Pittsburgh area company providing him with the gift of mobility. James Silcox, a 20-year Navy veteran had no idea his life would change so dramatically.He suffers from an autoimmune disease that left him unable to talk, walk, or breathe on his own. He uses a wheelchair to get around, but it has its limitations."Right now, he can only go on paved surfaces. He can't go on grass, snow, can't hike in woods, or go fishing. My daughter rides horses and he's never seen her ride because he can't...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are getting two new detectives dedicated to cold cases.The bureau will put together a list of cases for them to tackle, starting with those that have more substantial leads.Cold cases can be anywhere from six months to 10 years old where there are no more leads to follow.
PITTSBURGH — Homeless encampments are growing in the city of Pittsburgh. Viewers have reached out to Channel 11 telling us they’ve seen tents popping up where none used to be. Numbers released by Allegheny County in May and counted in February show a 21% increase in documented homeless...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We love all things unique to Pittsburgh, and there's nothing that fits that bill more than Picklesburgh!The fun will begin midday on Friday and will run through the weekend. Talk about bigger and better! If Picklesburgh was big last year, it will be big this year, too. From its monster Heinz pickle overhead to the pickle juice drinking contest, Picklesburgh has created a map dot of its own."We've been named the number one specialty food festival by USA Today two years in a row," said Jack Dougherty with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.The event has been a big 'dill' every...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most mothers remember the joy and delight of a baby shower thrown by friends and family.But a lot of moms never get to experience a real baby shower. That's why an organization is bringing baby showers to hundreds of new and expecting mothers in different neighborhoods. Beverly's Birthdays has a component called Beverly's Babies. The Itty Bitty Birthday Cheer Program celebrates the first birthday by hosting free community baby showers. The most recent was at the First Presbyterian Church in Duquesne. Darla Sherlock said, "We partner with all the family support centers in Allegheny County. There are 26 of them. And they invite them here. We also put it on social media and any mom can register." The events include all the traditional shower activities like food, games and presents. But there are also resources and information available from local agencies and health care organizations."Everybody here is so welcoming and so kind, and it's just so much information you can get while you're here. It's a lot of fun," Beverly Haris said.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police shared concerns about a huge jump in the number of stolen firearms in the city.Pittsburgh police spoke about the rash of gun thefts at their weekly media briefing on Thursday."People plain being negligent with firearms," Detective Russell Cain with the Firearms Tracking Unit for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said.From January 2021 to June 2021, 156 guns were reported stolen. So far this year, 215 firearms have been reported stolen."With gun violence prevention being a priority of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the mayor's office, we feel it's important to shine...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car drove into a house in Hempfield Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Westmoreland County 911, first responders were called to the 1000 block of Arona Road. Additional information is not immediately available. It’s not clear at this time what may have caused the...
PITTSBURGH — A man held in the Allegheny County Jail has died after he was found unresponsive by jail staff on Wednesday. Officials confirmed the man was unresponsive when staff called a medical emergency. An internal review and an investigation into his death are now underway. The man's name...
Former Mayor Bill Peduto announced OnePGH as a way to get Pittsburgh's tax-exempt nonprofits to fund city projects. Will new Mayor Ed Gainey make use of it?
Sharon Stritmatter heard rumors the Downtown Pittsburgh Target was open several days ahead of schedule. She stopped by Wednesday afternoon during her lunch break for confirmation. After buying a drink and a jumper, she said she would be visiting the store often because of its convenient location near her office....
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City leaders took questions from South Side residents during a virtual meeting about violence in the neighborhood. Members of Mayor Ed Gainey's staff and leaders from Pittsburgh police and Pittsburgh Public Safety attended Tuesday's event. Mayor Ed Gainey was not there. "I am seriously considering shutting...
A Pennsylvania television news anchor has been arrested for falsely claiming she had a stalker, Pennsylvania state police say. Haley Potter, 24, originally from Pittsburgh, began making false statements to the police saying she had an ongoing harassment issue from an unknown stalker in April, according to a release by the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA – A Bloomfield man was arrested on drug and auto theft charges after crashing an Allegheny County Public Works vehicle he stole last Friday. Police said on the morning of July 8; county Public Works employees discovered that a county maintenance work vehicle was missing. “While the...
A local farmer is asking for help in locating two missing horses. The horses went missing earlier this morning from their farm on Textor Hill Road in Jackson Township. The farm is located near Burr Lane by the Evans City Sportsmen Club. They are described as large horses with dark...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a business in Homewood North to close for multiple violations. The health department said Sam's Market/Chadwick Market on Stranahan Street was operating without a permit when it was shut down on Monday. There was evidence of recent sewage backups and "general...
