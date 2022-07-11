KDKA Links: July 11-July 17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is gearing up for large crowds this weekend with Picklesburgh and the Black Music Festival coming to the city. The events mean increased security, Pittsburgh police said.At Point State Park, the annual Pittsburgh Black Music Festival is underway, while Picklesburgh kicks off Friday on the Rachel Cason Bridge and the 10th Street Bypass.Thousands are expected to turn out, and Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Tom Strangrecki said keeping the public safe is a top priority. "We are always concerned when we have a large event in the city of Pittsburgh, and we are aware of the other incidences that occur across the county or across the world when there is a large event," Strangrecki said.He said just like the Fourth of July, security plans are in place for this weekend's events. There will be uniformed police officers and support units at the events. "We had a sufficient number of staff for July Fourth that included both uniformed patrol and support units that the public may have not seen," Strangrecki said. "But they were there being the eyes on the ground in case something would erupt."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO