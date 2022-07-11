East Coast Surfing Championships may get $750K infusion from Virginia Beach

Dylan Hord of California competed in and won the Pacifico Men’s Pro event during the 59th Annual East Coast Surfing Championships at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2021. Mike Caudill / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Several music festivals pulled out of Virginia Beach this spring, leaving a noticeable hole in the concert scene at the Oceanfront.

And with summer steadily marching along, time is running out to attract new ones. Instead, in a last-minute move, the City Council will consider boosting the musical offerings of a popular end-of-season event that has proven to be a success.

The East Coast Surfing Championships — the longest, continually-run surf competition in the world — could get a $750,000 infusion from Virginia Beach.

It would be the largest city sponsorship of a single festival to date. The Virginia Beach Neptune Festival, which receives $275,000 from the city each year, has been the top recipient.

“We’re looking for a significant return on investment,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said Monday.

ECSC is celebrating 60 years and will be held Aug. 21-28. The city has provided a $25,000 sports grant to the event organizers each year, but George Alcaraz, ECSC general manager, said they’ve been asking for more support. ECSC generates more than $1 million in tax revenue for the city each year.

The eight-day event had a $25 million economic impact on Virginia Beach in 2018, with $7 million spent on lodging, $5.1 million on food and beverages, $1.6 million on entertainment, and $2.7 million on other purchases, according to the city.

“After over a decade of lobbying with staff and council, I’m excited to hear that they have faith in us, and that we can partner with them and put on a class act concert series for Virginia Beach,” Alcaraz said. “They’ve finally decided that this is a worthwhile event.”

The money would come from the city’s Tourism Investment Program Fund, comprised of taxes on hotel rooms, restaurant meals, tickets for amusements and cigarettes. It would be specifically earmarked for high-level musical acts at ECSC that would perform on Oceanfront stages over four days, according to Alcaraz. The lineup will be announced this week, he said.

“We’re hoping to get the type of entertainment that will draw a big crowd,” the mayor said.

Part of the deal includes the city receiving 25% of the proceeds from the concert ticket sales.

ECSC also includes a volleyball tournament, a 5k run, skateboard contests, a vendor village and concessions.

Virginia Beach has been trying to regain its footing after losing musician Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival to Washington, D.C., this year. The Patriotic Festival also moved to Norfolk, and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon organizers decided not to return to Virginia Beach this year.

The mayor previously announced that the action sports festival Jackalope will be held at the Oceanfront next year. On Monday, he said plans are also in the works for an event to honor the military.

“We really want to show that we’re coming back,” Dyer said.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com