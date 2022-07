Lafayette County authorities made a drug arrest on Highway 11 in South Wayne Wednesday just after 6pm. According to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s office report, 34 year old Ivan Gonzalez of Madison was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Gonzalez was also arrested for Operating while Revoked and Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device. Gonzalez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charges and released. A passenger, 49 year old Richard Grey of Madison, was cited for having Open Intoxicants.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO