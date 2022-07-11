ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington DNA research nets two violent rape convictions

By Lawrence Wilson
tncontentexchange.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Four violent rape cases dating back to 2003 have been solved through forensic genealogical investigations thanks to grants provided by the Washington Attorney General’s office with funding from the U.S. Department of Justice. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the successful prosecutions at a...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 2

Related
My Clallam County

ER doctor in Port Angeles arrested on rape and other charges

PORT ANGELES – There’s been an arrest in the case of the emergency room doctor that was the cause of Olympic Medical Center suddenly changing the company that manages their ER facility. 39-year-old Josiah Hill turned himself in to police Wednesday after Superior Court Judge Brent Basden issued...
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

Two plead guilty to ivory, rhinoceros horn trafficking in Washington state

SEATTLE - Two men from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy and Lacey Act charges related to trafficking wildlife from DRC to Seattle. Herdade Lokua, 34, and Jospin Mujangi, 32, admitted that beginning in November 2019, they agreed to smuggle elephant ivory, white rhinoceros...
kptv.com

Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty in federal drug case

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A former Clackamas dentist pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally distributing controlled substances, including thousands of pills of prescription drugs, and anabolic steroids. Salwan Wesam Adjaj, 43, a resident of West Linn, Oregon, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whitman County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Whitman County, WA
City
Mccleary, WA
KXL

Washington Man Pleads Guilty To Olympic National Park Incident

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state man accused of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park and ranting about an impending revolution has pleaded guilty to interfering with a government communication system. The Seattle Times reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington said Caleb Chapman disabled the...
PORT ANGELES, WA
wabi.tv

Inmate serving time for murder, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from Massachusetts who murdered a man from Exeter in the mid-90′s died at the Maine State Prison early Wednesday morning. Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Jeffrey Sibley’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been...
EXETER, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Database#Family Tree Dna#Rape Kits#Violent Crime#Gedmatch
kentreporter.com

Gang members with ties to Kent shootings receive prison sentences

Two Seattle men, with ties to violent street gangs in the region and drive-by shootings in Kent, were sentenced to four years, six months in prison for illegal firearm possession. Sytrel Defranco Butler, 26, and Leo Myron Dickerson, 25, were sentenced July 8 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, according...
KENT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pullmanradio.com

Federal Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspect In Local Drug Case

The suspect from a local drug trafficking case in Whitman County is being sought on a federal arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his trial. 27-year-old Joseph Baker of Airway Heights was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in downtown Colfax in November. Deputies allegedly found 150 fentanyl tablets, 48 grams of heroin, 53 grams of methamphetamine, 825 dollars in cash and a loaded handgun in Baker’s vehicle.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Bieker found guilty for 2003 McCleary kidnapping and rape case

On Friday, an Enumclaw man was found guilty in a 2003 McCleary cold case. Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson shared with KXRO that Paul Bieker, a man arrested in 2021 related to the 2003 kidnapping and rape cold case from McCleary, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Rape in the First Degree with deliberate cruelty as an aggravating factor.
MCCLEARY, WA
KHQ Right Now

CdA police investigating homicide on July 11

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - On July 11, 2022 at about 4:00 p.m., the Coeur d’Alene Police Department received a call about a deceased male at his residence in the 2500 block of W. Versailles Dr. Officers arrived on scene and found the male inside his house. It was obvious the male had been deceased for several days. Detectives were called to the scene and determined the male was the victim of a homicide. Detectives are actively investigating this incident. The victim in this case is 61 year old Andrew T. Brake from Coeur d’Alene. This press release was delayed due to notifications of the next of kin and elements of the ongoing investigation. There is no indication that there is any ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. You can also submit tips anonymously through the CDAPDTip app for iPhone nad Android (available for download from the a App Store or Google Play.) The app is an anonymous service run through a third party and your information is completely confidential.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KGW

Penalty cut for Oregon bakers who refused to serve lesbian couple

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon has slashed the financial penalties it assigned a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple almost 10 years ago. In compliance with a state appeals court ruling earlier this year, State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle said Tuesday that the Bureau of Labor and Industries is ordering Aaron Klein to pay $30,000 damages instead of a $135,000 fine issued in 2015, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy