Washington DNA research nets two violent rape convictions

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - On July 11, 2022 at about 4:00 p.m., the Coeur d’Alene Police Department received a call about a deceased male at his residence in the 2500 block of W. Versailles Dr. Officers arrived on scene and found the male inside his house. It was obvious the male had been deceased for several days. Detectives were called to the scene and determined the male was the victim of a homicide. Detectives are actively investigating this incident. The victim in this case is 61 year old Andrew T. Brake from Coeur d’Alene. This press release was delayed due to notifications of the next of kin and elements of the ongoing investigation. There is no indication that there is any ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. You can also submit tips anonymously through the CDAPDTip app for iPhone nad Android (available for download from the a App Store or Google Play.) The app is an anonymous service run through a third party and your information is completely confidential.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO