Thrown into the deep end just 20 minutes before the opening Test in Perth after Quade Cooper was a late scratching, Lolesio took over the playmaker role with aplomb, playing an understated game that grew in confidence as the game progressed. While he kept his wits about him in game two, he failed to see the same success behind a forward pack that struggled to find dominance.

RUGBY ・ 6 HOURS AGO