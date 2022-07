Working on a rusty car sucks for a lot of reasons. You’re often battling with crusty parts that, in severe cases, break away in your hands and leave you with more work than you anticipated. The worst part about dealing with cars from the rust belt, though, is trying to remove rusty nuts and bolts. Over time, the rust will fuse the nuts and bolts to whatever they’re attached to, meaning you’re more likely to round out heads and snap metal than actually remove parts properly. That’s why whenever I work on a car with rust, I keep a can of penetrating oil by my side.

