Last November, Yakima Chief Hops announced it was building a second CO2 extract facility in Sunnyside, Wash. The product must be popular. What exactly is CO2 hop extract? It is a pure resin produced through supercritical CO2 extraction. What is supercritical CO2 extraction? Well, supercritical CO2 is the fluid state of carbon dioxide. Supercritical CO2 extraction is a process whereby the essential bittering and aromatic compounds of hops (alpha acids, beta acids and oils) are separated from the leafy plant material using supercritical CO2, creating a final resin that is used for brewing and packaged in ready-to-use food grade cans.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO