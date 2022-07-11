News and Notes from the Community Center

From time-to-time we receive wonderful donations which we place in The Boutique. The sale of these items helps defray the cost of running the Center and everyone benefits from the generosity of our donors. The Boutique is a unique little shop where our talented knitters also place their creations for sale...
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
An art soirée, “An Art Form Almost Forgotten: The White-line Woodcut,” will be held Wednesday, July 20, 5-6:30 p.m. Join us at Villard Studios on the Historic Art Colony for an interactive presentation about the White-line Color Woodcut by printmaker and designer Emma Stephens. The White-line Color Woodcut is an American printmaking technique mostly absent in history books because it was practiced primarily by women. Presentation begins at 5:30 with light refreshments beforehand. 57 Campbell St., Boothbay Harbor. 207-633-3507.
Last Sunday, Steve and Nancy McCullough moved onto Burnt Island for their two-week stint as residential keepers/educators. The son of Keeper James McCullough, Steve has been a familiar face around town educating anybody willing to listen about his 1958-1961 childhood experiences at the Burnt Island Light Station. In 1999, Steve...
Born in Boothbay Harbor and raised in Edgecomb where she still resides, Newcastle Realty broker Anne Peaslee knows what a wonderful place Mid-coast Maine is. Whether it’s the great outdoors, superb eateries and shopping boutiques, or the supportive community members; Anne understands why people from all over the world choose to make Lincoln County their home. She takes pride in her knowledge of the surrounding areas and uses it to her advantage when helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals.
Ronald (Ron) Edwin Richardson, 83, of West Boothbay Harbor, Maine, died on June 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lorrie M. Richardson for 57 years. Born Sept. 23, 1938, he was the only son of the late Marsden (Richie) Richardson and...
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Boothbay Harbor’s revaluation is in its last phase, selectmen learned July 11. Town Manager Julia Latter and Tax Assessor Robert Duplisea presented the new figures and early numbers suggest the town’s mil rate will decrease from around 12 to 8.5. “It's a drastic decrease in the mil rate...
Imagine a sound vaguely like a cricket or grasshopper chirp. That is basically the essence of the song of a bird called the Henslow’s sparrow. Birders from Maine do not expect to hear the “ti-slick” of the Henslow’s sparrow in our own state. But that is precisely the sound that some well-tuned birder did hear emanating from a hayfield in Brunswick last week. Even more remarkably, a second singing individual has apparently been found at the same location this week with the first one still present!
Comments / 0